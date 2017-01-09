Offshore
 

Round the Island Race entry opens 27 January

Early Bird entries for the 2017 Round the Island Race, being held on Saturday 1 July, will open at 00.00 on Friday 27 January.

Early Bird entries will close at midnight on Saturday 18 February when the Standard Entry fee kicks in.

In tandem, the Notice of Race will be published online on the 2017 race website.

Further details will be available online from 27 January via this link: www.rtir.me/entries

The iconic one-day yacht racing extravangaza, organised by the Island Sailing Club in Cowes, attracts in the region of 1,500 competing yachts and upwards of 12,000 sailors from around the globe.

Raymarine has signed a new three-year deal as the Race Technical Partner and the ISC also confirms that the official race charity will continue being the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for a further year.

Peta Stuart-Hunt
17 January 2017 12:54 GMT

