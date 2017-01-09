Vendee Globe - Thomson continues to gain on Le Cléac'h



Yes, he is still there!

Rather than head for the finish line in the Vendée port of Les Sables d'Olonne the duo must continue north east.

This is to avoid the centre of an anticyclone currently blocking their path east.

Thomson's hopes of becoming the first Brit to win the Vendée Globe in its 27-year history lie in tactics, namely the precise moment to tack and head for Les Sables.

Although the advantage is now firmly with Banque Populaire VIII skipper Le Cléac'h the race will not be over until the finish line is crossed.

Both skippers are expected to finish on Thursday 19 January, potentially just a few hours apart.

LEADING POSITIONS at 18:00 hrs UTC Tuesday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - DTF 459 nm - sailing at 9 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 57 nm - sailing at 15 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 816 nm - sailing at 14 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,714 nm

5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,833 nm

6. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,835 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,904 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,391 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Gerald New - Sailweb

16 January 2017 22:19 GMT