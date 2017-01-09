Vendee Globe - Steering problem on Hugo Boss

Rather than head for the finish line in the Vendée port of Les Sables d'Olonne the duo must continue north east.

This is to avoid the centre of an anticyclone currently blocking their path east.

By Tuesday the winds and therefore boat speeds will have dropped, and several days of light-wind sailing lie ahead.

Both skippers are expected to finish on Thursday 19 January, potentially just a few hours apart.

LEADING POSITIONS at 22:00 hrs UTC Monday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - DTG 700 nm - sailing at 20 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 75 nm - sailing at 20 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 849 nm - sailing at 13 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,598 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,781 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,786 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,905 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,309 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

16 January 2017 22:19 GMT