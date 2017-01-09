Vendee Globe - Armel Le Cléac'h is first to tack

Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire was the first to tack onto port off the Scilly Isles

Thomson on Hugo Boss can tack and gamble that Le Cléac’h has overstood or continue and gain more height before tacking for Les Sables.

Both skippers are expected to finish on Thursday 19 January, potentially just a few hours apart.

LEADING POSITIONS at 18:00 hrs UTC Wednesday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - DTF 292 nm - sailing at 7 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 33 nm - sailing at 9 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 714 nm - sailing at 15 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,816 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,832 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,833 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,892 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,337 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Gerald New - Sailweb

16 January 2017 22:19 GMT