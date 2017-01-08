Offshore
 

Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h breaks 1000 nm barrier

Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire broke the 1000 nm barrier early Monday morning. The Vendee leader has 999 nm to go to the finish in Les Sables d'Olonne, France.

But a glance over his shoulder and there looming ever closer is the black hull of Alex Thomson's Hugo Boss.

An elated Thomson had reduced the Frenchman's lead to 71 nm at the 05:00 report this morning as the two leaders match speeds at 22 to 23 knots.

Thomson is aiming to become the first Briton ever to win the race in its 27-year history.

If he can continue to eat into Le Cléac'h's lead there is a chance he could realise his goal.

Le Cléac'h, meanwhile, is hell-bent on ensuring he scores his first ever Vendée Globe win after posting runner's-up finishes in the past two editions.

The anticyclone currently blocking the duo's path to Les Sables is moving towards the English Channel.

In another 24 hours the pair will be able to point their bows towards the finish line for an upwind drag race to glory.

The current ETA in Les Sables for the Vendée Globe leaders is Thursday 19 January.

LEADING POSITIONS at 05:00 hrs UTC Monday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - DTG 999 nm - sailing at 22 knots
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 71 nm - sailing at 23 knots
3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 772 nm - sailing at 16 knots
4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,356 nm
5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,638 nm
6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,651 nm
7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,840 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,206 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Gerald New - Sailweb
16 January 2017 6:06 GMT

