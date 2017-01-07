Vendee Globe - Leaders back up to speed for final stage

Thomson was upbeat in his latest video report on Saturday, day 67 of the Vendee.

Sailing on starboard at 19 to 20 knots and expecting that to continue for the next couple of days as he chases Le Cléac’h.

Le Cléac’h was first to profit from the increased breeze but was not able to gain much distance on Thomson.

The two skippers are off the archipelago of Madeira this Sunday morning.

The Azores are their next target and from there a very long starboard tack is on the cards to reach the latitude of Les Sables d'Olonne.

This drag race is sure to be key as they prepare to enter the dreaded ridge of high pressure and beyond it the final sprint for home across the Bay of Biscay.

Armel Le Cléac’h has been feeling the pressure of the chasing Brit.

“I’ve just got to grit my teeth and focus on the finish,” Le Cleac’h said. “I do feel a little bit anxious about it."

"I have five very complicated days ahead of me and I wish it was a more relaxing scenario."

The current ETA in Les Sables for the Vendée Globe leaders is Thursday 19 January.

LEADING POSITIONS at 09:00 hrs UTC Sunday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - DTG 1,379 nm - sailing at 18 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 108 nm - sailing at 20 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 627 nm - sailing at 8 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,119 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,430 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 2,707 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 4,161 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,060 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb



Gerald New - Sailweb

15 January 2017 9:23 GMT