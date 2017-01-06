Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h stems the bleed of miles

Click image for a larger image

Both skippers were matched on speed at the 09:00 UTC rankings, each making around nine knots.

Thomson's Hugo Boss is positioned around 100 nm south-west of Le Cléac'h's Banque Populaire VIII.

Talking to his team last night Thomson said he had been resting as much as possible in preparation for several days of fickle breeze before better winds fill in from the south-east to take the pair almost all the way to Les Sables.

Jérémie Beyou in third remains 600 nm adrift of the leaders, posing them little threat, but his podium spot is seemingly secure for now with Jean-Pierre Dick in fourth more than 500 miles behind him.

LEADING POSITIONS at 09:00 hrs UTC Saturday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - DTG 1,676 nm - sailing at 10 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 127 nm - sailing at 8 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 587 nm - sailing at 13 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,085 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,330 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,340 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,690 nm

Fleet spread is now 8967 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Gerald New - Sailweb

14 January 2017 8:05 GMT