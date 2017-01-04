Offshore
 

Vendee Globe - TIme running out for Thomson

Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss continued to gain on Vendee Globe leader Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire during the night.

Thomson was sailing 4 knots quicker than Le Cléac’h to lower the DTL to 160 nm at the 09:00 report Friday morning.

He hopes to get within 50 miles of the Frenchman by the time they reach a ridge of high pressure close to the finish line at Les Sables d'Olonne, France.

"It depends who gets across the ridge first,” Thomson said. "I certainly see us closing up."

Thomson said he expected two days of fairly light winds, then two days of fast sailing before hitting the ridge.

LEADING POSITIONS at 09:00 hrs UTC Friday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - DTG 1,811 nm - sailing at 8 knots
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 160 nm - sailing at 13 knots
3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 722 nm - sailing at 15 knots
4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,201 nm
5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,294 nm
6. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,300 nm
7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,786 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,027 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Gerald New - Sailweb
13 January 2017 6:04 GMT

