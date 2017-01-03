Offshore
 

IDEC SPORT sets new record at Cape Horn

The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran skippered by Francis Joyon crossed the longitude of Cape Horn, 4 days 6 hrs and 35 mins ahead of the reference time on their Jules Verne trophy attempt.

Cape Horn is the last of the three major capes in the Jules Verne Trophy

After leaving Ushant on 16 December, Joyon and his crew of five, Clément Surtel, Sébastien Audigane, Bernard Stamm, Gwénolé Gahinet and Alex Pella have achieved the best intermediate time between Ushant and Cape Horn.

Completing this stretch in 26 days, 15 hrs, 45 mins some 4 days 6 hrs and 35 mins ahead of the reference time set by Banque Populaire V in 2012 of 30 days, 22 hrs and 19 mins.

IDEC-SPORT sailed the 18,332 miles out on the water between Ushant and Cape Horn at an average speed of 28.7 knots.

The Jules Verne Trophy (record) reference time of Banque Populaire V (2012) is 45 days, 13 hrs, 42 mins and 53 secs.

