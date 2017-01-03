IDEC SPORT sets new record at Cape Horn

Cape Horn is the last of the three major capes in the Jules Verne Trophy

After leaving Ushant on 16 December, Joyon and his crew of five, Clément Surtel, Sébastien Audigane, Bernard Stamm, Gwénolé Gahinet and Alex Pella have achieved the best intermediate time between Ushant and Cape Horn.

Completing this stretch in 26 days, 15 hrs, 45 mins some 4 days 6 hrs and 35 mins ahead of the reference time set by Banque Populaire V in 2012 of 30 days, 22 hrs and 19 mins.

IDEC-SPORT sailed the 18,332 miles out on the water between Ushant and Cape Horn at an average speed of 28.7 knots.



The Jules Verne Trophy (record) reference time of Banque Populaire V (2012) is 45 days, 13 hrs, 42 mins and 53 secs.

G New

12 January 2017 19:04 GMT