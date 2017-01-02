Vendee Globe -The game is afoot





French sailor Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire had almost doubled his lead on Thomson before the chasing Brit on Hugo Boss was able to stem the loss to just 10 nm overniight.

At the the 05:00 report Thomson hit 18 knots and with Le Cléac’h at 17 knots the pair are about to break through the 2,000 nm barrier and into the end game.

Jérémie Beyou on Maitre Coq, has barely felt the effect of the Doldrums after he passed the Equator yesterday at 13:29 UTC.

LEADING POSITIONS at 05:00 hrs UTC Thursday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - DTG 2,059 nm - sailing at 17 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 252 nm - sailing at 18 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 822 nm - sailing at 11 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,262 nm

5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,416 nm

6. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,429 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,743 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,113 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb



G New

12 January 2017 5:58 GMT