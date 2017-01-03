Vendee Globe - The game is afoot





French sailor Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire had almost doubled his lead on Thomson before the chasing Brit on Hugo Boss was able to stem the loss Wednesday niight.

At the the 05:00 report Thomson hit 18 knots and with Le Cléac’h at 17 knots the pair were about to break through the 2,000 nm barrier and into the end game.

The pair have around 1,900 miles to go before they reach Les Sables, and Thomson admitted Le Cléac'h is now odds-on favourite to win.

But he vowed to push his arch rival right the way to the end of the solo non-stop round the world race in his pursuit of the title.

LEADING POSITIONS at 22:00 hrs UTC Thursday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - DTG 1,893 nm - sailing at 10 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 200 nm - sailing at 14 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 785 nm - sailing at 13 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,220 nm

5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,320 nm

6. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,328 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,788 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,056 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

12 January 2017 5:58 GMT