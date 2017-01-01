Offshore
 

Dame Ellen MacArthur announces Round Britain project

Dame Ellen MacArthur announced a very special project that will see 100 young people in recovery from cancer taking part in an extraordinary challenge - sailing around Britain in a national relay, celebrating achievement and realising potential.


Round Britain 2017 is being run by the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

This is a national charity which takes young people aged between eight and 24 from across the UK on sailing and other water-based adventures to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment.

In order to help more young people in recovery from cancer in the long term, the voyage aims to increase national awareness by visiting towns and cities around the UK during the four-month endeavour.

Building new skills and forging long-lasting friendships, her crew will also visit cancer treatment centres meeting people still in recovery and discussing possibilities after treatment.

Dame Ellen MacArthur said:

"Round Britain is about a lot more than sailing - it is about rebuilding the confidence, self-belief and independence of those involved - bringing back in to focus positive options which have been unimaginable during treatment".

11 January 2017 18:33 GMT

