Offshore
 

Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h stretches lead

Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac’h has stretched his lead to 179 nm by this morning, sailing six knots faster than Alex Thomson overnight.

Click image for a larger image

As the leading pair pass to the south-west of Cape Verde today, Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire seems to have finally broken free of the Doldrums.

It could depend on how much distance Le Cléac’h can gain before Thomson is back up to speed and able to sail on starboard tack, where he has shown a speed advantage.

LEADING POSITIONS at 05:00 hrs UTC Wenesday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire 2,395 nm - sailing at 16 knots
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 179 nm - sailing at 10 knots
3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 702 nm - sailing at 10 knots
4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,222 nm
5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,425 nm
6. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,430 nm
7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,613 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,010 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb

G New
11 January 2017 5:56 GMT

Related articles

Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h stretches lead 11 January 2017 5:56
Vendee Globe - Alex is back up and moving and in high spirits 9 January 2017 22:30
Rolex Fastnet breaks record before the race even starts 9 January 2017 22:29
Vendee Globe - Thomson hunts down Le Cléac'h 9 January 2017 6:20
Thomson smashes race record to join Le Cléac'h 8 January 2017 9:23
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h leads back into Northern Hemisphere 7 January 2017 9:08
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h slows 6 January 2017 6:14
Vendee Globe - Close shave onboard Hugo Boss 4 January 2017 14:38
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h set to increase lead 3 January 2017 18:35
Vendee Globe - Thomson and Le Cléac’h battle for advantage 2 January 2017 17:17
Vendee Globe - Irish sailor Enda O'Coineen boat dismasted 1 January 2017 10:59
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h extends lead again 1 January 2017 10:38


Latest






















UK Hosted