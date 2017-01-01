Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h stretches lead

Click image for a larger image

As the leading pair pass to the south-west of Cape Verde today, Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire seems to have finally broken free of the Doldrums.

It could depend on how much distance Le Cléac’h can gain before Thomson is back up to speed and able to sail on starboard tack, where he has shown a speed advantage.

LEADING POSITIONS at 05:00 hrs UTC Wenesday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire 2,395 nm - sailing at 16 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 179 nm - sailing at 10 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 702 nm - sailing at 10 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,222 nm

5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,425 nm

6. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,430 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,613 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,010 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

