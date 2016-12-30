Offshore
 

Vendee Globe - Alex is back up and moving and in high spirits

After a restless night caught in shifty conditions whilst passing through the Doldrums, Alex is back up and moving and in high spirits.

The next 12 hours could prove crucial to the outcome of the 2016-17 Vendée Globe, according to British sailing star Ian Walker.

“Alex has had a much better passage through the Doldrums and if he can stay within 100 miles of Armel then he's within half a day's sailing, and there's still a long way to go."

"The next six or twelve hours is quite important because if Alex isn't quite out of the Doldrums and Armel is able to double his lead, and it was just a stretching of the elastic that we've just seen, then that won't be good news for Alex.

"But while Alex will make a few losses now I don't think he should haemorrhage too many miles before they're back on an even keel.”

LEADING POSITIONS at 18:00 hrs UTC Monday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire 2,755 nm - sailing at 8 knots
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 86 nm - sailing at 9 knots
3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 577 nm - sailing at 9 knots
4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,363 nm
5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,476 nm
6. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,479 nm
7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,600 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,045 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

9 January 2017 18:04 GMT

