Vendee Globe - Thomson hunts down Le Cléac'h

Click image for a larger image

In the past 48 hours Le Cléac'h has lost more than 100 miles to Thomson, largely due to the widening of the Doldrums.

They are not really getting out of the doldrums. It is rather the latter which is going to retract and gradually free them.

From today, a light easterly wind will settle on the zone, allowing both leaders to progress more regularly northward.

What's more it's going to be all on starboard, the tack where Thomson can use his foil, and were his boat is quick in the nominal, low speed foiling conditions.

The ball is very much in Alex's court – he's behind and can watch what happens to Le Cléac'h.

It makes for a very interesting last 10 days for the leaders.

With an ETA in Les Sables d'Olonne tentatively pencilled in for 17 January.

LEADING POSITIONS at 05:00 hrs UTC Monnday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire 2,871 nm - sailing at 6 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 67 nm - sailing at 9 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 5672 nm - sailing at 11 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,394 nm

5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,468 nm

6. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,471 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,591 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,070 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb



G New

9 January 2017 6:20 GMT