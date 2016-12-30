Offshore
 

Vendee Globe - Thomson hunts down Le Cléac'h

Currently trailing Le Cléac'h by 67 nm, the advantage is with Thomson as the pair prepare to pick their way through the complicated weather thrown at them by the North Atlantic.

Click image for a larger image

In the past 48 hours Le Cléac'h has lost more than 100 miles to Thomson, largely due to the widening of the Doldrums.

They are not really getting out of the doldrums. It is rather the latter which is going to retract and gradually free them.

From today, a light easterly wind will settle on the zone, allowing both leaders to progress more regularly northward.

What's more it's going to be all on starboard, the tack where Thomson can use his foil, and were his boat is quick in the nominal, low speed foiling conditions.

The ball is very much in Alex's court – he's behind and can watch what happens to Le Cléac'h.

It makes for a very interesting last 10 days for the leaders.

With an ETA in Les Sables d'Olonne tentatively pencilled in for 17 January.

LEADING POSITIONS at 05:00 hrs UTC Monnday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire 2,871 nm - sailing at 6 knots
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 67 nm - sailing at 9 knots
3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 5672 nm - sailing at 11 knots
4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,394 nm
5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,468 nm
6. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,471 nm
7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,591 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,070 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb

G New
9 January 2017 6:20 GMT

Related articles

Vendee Globe - Thomson hunts down Le Cléac'h 9 January 2017 6:20
Thomson smashes race record to join Le Cléac'h 8 January 2017 9:23
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h leads back into Northern Hemisphere 7 January 2017 9:08
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h slows 6 January 2017 6:14
Vendee Globe - Close shave onboard Hugo Boss 4 January 2017 14:38
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h set to increase lead 3 January 2017 18:35
Vendee Globe - Thomson and Le Cléac’h battle for advantage 2 January 2017 17:17
Vendee Globe - Irish sailor Enda O'Coineen boat dismasted 1 January 2017 10:59
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h extends lead again 1 January 2017 10:38
Alex Thomson picks up the pace again 30 December 2016 17:11
Vendee Globe - Le Cleac'h finds the breeze 30 December 2016 9:17
Green Dragon promotes Volvo Race entry 30 December 2016 9:03


Latest






















UK Hosted