Thomson smashes race record to join Le Cléac'h

Click image for a larger image

Thomson's passage from Cape Horn has taken 13 days, five hours and 30 minutes.

Smashing 2012-13 Vendée Globe winner François Gabart's existing record for the passage by 14 hours.

On Christmas Day Thomson was lagging behind Le Cléac'h by almost 500 nautical miles.

But favourable conditions in the South Atlantic saw him reel in his French rival, at one point getting to within 50 nm of Le Cléac'h's Banque Populaire.

The unstable, light winds currently stretch around 600 miles to the north of the duelling pair, hampering their progress towards the finish line.

Third-placed Jérémie Beyou is still making the most of the south-easterly trade wind.

The French skipper of Maître CoQ has clawed back 300 nm on the leading duo in the last 24 hours.

LEADING POSITIONS at 12:00 hrs UTC Sunday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire 2,949 nm - sailing at 2 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 143 nm - sailing at 9 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 684 nm - sailing at 15 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,574 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,574 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,580 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,680 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,1813 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb



Gerald New - Sailweb

8 January 2017 9:23 GMT