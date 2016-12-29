Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h leads back into Northern Hemisphere

Armel Le Cléac'h - Click image for a larger image

The French skipper of Banque Populaire VIII passed the zero degree line of latitude at 00:23 UTC Saturday.

Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss is just 119 nm behind Le Cléac'h, both were sailing at 7 to 8 knots early this morning.

But the two leaders now have to cross the dreaded Doldrums, the area of low pressure just to the north of the Equator notorious for its light, fickle winds.

Le Cléac'h's lead could easily evaporate with one wrong move.

With the Doldrums extending north almost as high as the Cape Verde islands at present, this weekend could likely decide the winner of the 2016-17 Vendée Globe.

Le Cléac'h remains more than four days ahead of François Gabart's 2012-13 race record.

The probability is high that the winner will finish between January 16th and 18th.

LEADING POSITIONS at 15:00 hrs UTC Saturday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire 3,072 nm - sailing at 7 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 119 nm - sailing at 11 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 855 nm - sailing at 16 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,613 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,627 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,633 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,839 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,261 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

