Vendee Globe - Thomson still losing distance to Le Cléac'h

Le Cléac'h has continued to stretch his lead throughout Thursday and is now 342 nm ahead and sailing at 19 knots, and Thomson now at 18 knots.

150 miles east of Recife, Le Cléac’h is facing an obstacle ahead . . . the Doldrums.

He will be reaching this zone on Friday afternoon and it is looking complicated due to a low, which has settled over Madeira.

The usual weather patterns are not in place with the Azores high pushed towards North America and the Polar high settling over France.

The frontrunners will have to head towards the Canaries, meaning a long stretch on the starboard tack into the trade winds.

Although fairly moderate they will be generating uncomfortable sea conditions putting the pressure on the rig and the skipper.

New Zealand solo skipper Conrad Colman has now replaced the pin to re-attach his forestay and is back on course in the Vendée Globe heading towards Cape Horn

LEADING POSITIONS at 18:00 hrs UTC Thursday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 3,613 nm - sailing at 19 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 342 nm - sailing at 18 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 934 nm - sailing at 10 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,476 nm

5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,564 nm

6. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,565 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,936 nm

Fleet spread is now 8,802 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

5 January 2017 18:06 GMT