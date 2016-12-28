Offshore
 

Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h slows

Alex Thomson is back answering your questions, and looking forward to a shower apparently!

Friday Le Cléac'h has slowed to 4 knots, while Thomson is sailing at 19 knots, and reduced the DTL to 273 nm.

Le Cléac’h is now approaching the lighter winds of the Doldrums.

He will be reaching this zone on Friday afternoon and it is looking complicated due to a low, which has settled over Madeira.

The usual weather patterns are not in place with the Azores high pushed towards North America and the Polar high settling over France.

The St. Helena high is relatively slack and benign and thus does not propagate the usual trade winds.

Yann Eliès (Quéguiner-Leucémie Espoir) and Jean Le Cam (Finistère Mer Vent) are sailing within sight of each other and are getting around Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac.

LEADING POSITIONS at 12:00 hrs UTC Friday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 3,335 nm - sailing at 4 knots
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 273 nm - sailing at 19 knots
3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 989 nm - sailing at 16 knots
4. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,605 nm
5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,608 nm
6. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,609 nm
7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,982 nm

Fleet spread is now 8,998 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

