Vendee Globe - Close shave onboard Hugo Boss

LEADING POSITIONS at 15:00 hrs UTC Wednesday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 4,092 nm - sailing at 14 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 246 nm - sailing at 10 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 672 nm - sailing at 10 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1353 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1412 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1425 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2810 nm

Fleet spread is now 8,322 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

G New

4 January 2017 14:38 GMT