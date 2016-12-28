Offshore
 

Vendee Globe - Close shave onboard Hugo Boss

A close shave onboard HUGO BOSS luckily Alex was alert to deal with the situation, watch here.

LEADING POSITIONS at 15:00 hrs UTC Wednesday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 4,092 nm - sailing at 14 knots
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 246 nm - sailing at 10 knots
3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 672 nm - sailing at 10 knots
4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1353 nm
5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1412 nm
6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1425 nm
7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2810 nm

Fleet spread is now 8,322 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb

G New
4 January 2017 14:38 GMT

Related articles

Vendee Globe - Close shave onboard Hugo Boss 4 January 2017 14:38
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h set to increase lead 3 January 2017 18:35
Vendee Globe - Thomson and Le Cléac’h battle for advantage 2 January 2017 17:17
Vendee Globe - Irish sailor Enda O'Coineen boat dismasted 1 January 2017 10:59
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h extends lead again 1 January 2017 10:38
Alex Thomson picks up the pace again 30 December 2016 17:11
Vendee Globe - Le Cleac'h finds the breeze 30 December 2016 9:17
Green Dragon promotes Volvo Race entry 30 December 2016 9:03
Vendee Globe - Thomson changes route to pass Le Cleac'h 29 December 2016 23:19
Giacomo overall winner of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart 29 December 2016 9:53
Vendee Globe - Thomson charge slows 28 December 2016 8:49
Sydney Hobart Race - New race record for Perpetual Loyal 28 December 2016 8:36


Latest






















UK Hosted