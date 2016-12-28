Vendee Globe - Close shave onboard Hugo Boss

A close shave onboard HUGO BOSS luckily Alex was alert to deal with the situation, watch here.
LEADING POSITIONS at 15:00 hrs UTC Wednesday:
1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 4,092 nm - sailing at 14 knots
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 246 nm - sailing at 10 knots
3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 672 nm - sailing at 10 knots
4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1353 nm
5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1412 nm
6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1425 nm
7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2810 nm
Fleet spread is now 8,322 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.
Eleven have now retired from the race.
4 January 2017 14:38 GMT