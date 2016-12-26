Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h set to increase lead

Click image for a larger image

To get to the South east trade winds, it is necessary to sail upwind off Rio before easing away towards Les Sables d’Olonne.

Le Cléac'h has stretched his lead Tuesday to 190 nm and should not need to tack any more.

His current course allows him to lay Recife (Brazil) on one tack. He will then be sailing towards the Equator and gaining distance Wednesday morning.

While Thomson will probably have to tack once or twice more before he can sail in the Easterly flow.

The distance between the two leaders should thus increase until Banque Populaire stops again in the doldrums or around the Azores High.

Also, third placed Jérémie Beyou is reducing the gap to the leaders. He is sailing a direct route in a stronger South easterly wind.

LEADING POSITIONS at 18:00 hrs UTC Tuesday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 4,330 nm - sailing at 9 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 190 nm - sailing at 4 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 625 nm - sailing at 18 knots

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1375 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1423 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1453 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2836 nm

Fleet spread is now 8,084 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

