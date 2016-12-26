Vendee Globe - Thomson and Le Cléac’h battle for advantage

The duo are still making only moderate speeds beating upwind in contrary, N'ly winds.

They are making east as they seek to connect with the E'ly trade winds which are still a further 300 miles or around 24 hours to their north.

The British and French skippers should reach the more favourable breezes at around the same time, tacking on to starboard for the long climb north towards the Doldrums.

Because Thomson is further to the east his payback should come when he reaches the trades at around the same time as his French rival.

The tension is set to continue into the North Atlantic, assuming both have a similar Doldrums crossing.

Everything is going well for the four other boats in the South Atlantic.

Jérémie Beyou (Maître CoQ) is firmly in third place, just over 710 miles ahead of Jean-Pierre Dick’s StMichel-Virbac.

The latter has just dealt with another low and has picked up speed again 400 miles NE of the Falklands and 150 miles north of the inseparable pair, Yann Eliès and Jean Le Cam.

LEADING POSITIONS at 18:00 hrs UTC Monday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 4,518 nm - sailing at 9 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 144 nm - sailing at 10 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 787 nm

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1495 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1584 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1612 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 3005 nm

Fleet spread is now 7,875 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

