Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h extends lead again

Le Cléac’h is sailing in a well established NNE’ly breeze along the length of Brazil. He is set to hit the E’ly tradewinds early in the week.

At that point it’ll be a long drag race towards the northern hemisphere.

Hugo Boss is set to follow on behind along the tradewind expressway.

He may have with a slight advantage since the tradewinds are shifting slightly southwards and are hence dropping down to meet him.

Behind them, Jean-Pierre Dick is battening down the hatches for a storm that is due to roll in from South America this evening with violent gusts.

He is currently positioned to the North of this depression so as to be able to exploit it as best he can.

Jérémie Beyou should also benefit from this steady W’ly breeze from Sunday.

At the tail end of the fleet, both Pieter Heerema (No Way Back) and Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst-Face Ocean) are now angled more to the SE and therefore set to pass to the south of Tasmania.

LEADING POSITIONS at 15:00 hrs UTC Sunday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 4,694 nm - sailing at 12 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 185 nm - sailing at 10 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 972 nm

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1678 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1790 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1800 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 3078 nm

Fleet spread is now 7,911 nm back to Pieter Heerama in 19th.

Ten have now retired from the race.

Gerald New - Sailweb

1 January 2017 10:38 GMT