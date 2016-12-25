Alex Thomson picks up the pace again

For the two leaders the key is to try to make their way north as best they can and that may be close to or further away from the coast of Argentina.

Armel Le Cléac’h, who has just got out of the sticky patch, is doing just that, while Alex Thomson is still crawling along in the light airs between two high pressure cells.

It looks like the solution will come from the coast of Brazil with upwind sailing ahead in a NNE’ly air stream.

However this Brazilian coastal route may lead to a dead end. Once into the bay of Rio, it could be hard getting back out.

Le Cléac’h will be hoping to extend his lead again until they get to Cape Frio, but Thomson may narrow the gap again before they reach the Doldrums.

So it looks like it could all be decided in the North Atlantic.

LEADING POSITIONS at 18:00 hrs UTC Friday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 5,014 nm - sailing at 5 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 132 nm - sailing at 6 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 1127 nm

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1867 nm

5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1989 nm

6. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 2011 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 3233 nm

Fleet spread is now 8,041 nm back to Pieter Heerama in 19th.

Ten have now retired from the race.

