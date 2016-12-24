Green Dragon promotes Volvo Race entry

Green Dragon, the former Volvo Ocean Race boat, has been chartered by the Mirpuri Foundation to promote their participation in the 2020 edition of the round–the–world–race.
President of the aerospace and medical group, Paulo Mirpuri, is a keen yachtsman and is expected to sail on several of the race legs.
The Portuguese crew will be selected in he final months of 2017 and then undergo a rigorous training during the following three years.
Green Dragon, rebranded as 'Mirpuri Foundation', will complete a transatlantic crossing from Cape Verde to Barbados at the end of January next year.
Britain's Ian Walker was the skipper of Green Dragon in the "2008/09 Volvo Ocean Race, the boat finished fifth.
