Green Dragon promotes Volvo Race entry

President of the aerospace and medical group, Paulo Mirpuri, is a keen yachtsman and is expected to sail on several of the race legs.

The Portuguese crew will be selected in he final months of 2017 and then undergo a rigorous training during the following three years.

Green Dragon, rebranded as 'Mirpuri Foundation', will complete a transatlantic crossing from Cape Verde to Barbados at the end of January next year.

Britain's Ian Walker was the skipper of Green Dragon in the "2008/09 Volvo Ocean Race, the boat finished fifth.

30 December 2016 9:03 GMT