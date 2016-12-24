Vendee Globe - Le Cleac'h finds the breeze

Armel Le Cléac’h - Click image for a larger image

Thompson, on Hugo Boss, had overturned an 800 nm deficit and was within 28.6 nm of the Frenchman at the 05:00 check Friday morning.

But by the next check at 09:00 the gap had opened to 55 nm and his speed had dropped to 5 knots, while Le Cleac'h on Banque Populaire VIII was sailing at 11 knots in a light easterly breeze.

There are 600 testing, head scratching miles ahead of the leaders to Cabo Frio - by Rio - where the breezes appear to strengthen and become more consistent.

Who comes out of this ahead could decide the race.

Irishman, Enda O’Coineen is about to arrive on Stewart Island and may moor in the same bay as Yves Parlier in 2001.

The goal is to carry out a thorough check up of Kilcullen Voyager-Team Ireland and repairs need to be made to her mast track and autopilots.

LEADING POSITIONS at 09:00 hrs UTC Friday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 5,112 nm - sailing at 11 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 55 nm - sailing at 5 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 1157 nm

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1889 nm

5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 2035 nm

6. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 2043 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 3251 nm

Fleet spread is now 8,032 nm back to Pieter Heerama in 19th.

Ten have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb



G New

30 December 2016 8:34 GMT