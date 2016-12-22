Offshore
 

Giacomo overall winner of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart

Giacomo of New Zealander Jim Delegat is the overall handicap winner of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race.


Jim Delegat with the Tattersall's Cup

The enormity of winning the Tattersall's Cup, following the shock of finishing second over the line and one of three boats inside Wild Oats XI’s 2012 record, was a little overwhelming.

Both his sons Nikolas (20) and James (18) sailing his first Hobart, added to the immensity of the occasion.

“To finish second on line – stuff of dreams – beating the bigger boats and creating such a lead on the others of our size. We just had to grab those early strong winds."

“Winning – it’s what dreams are made of. It’s a journey of learning experience. It’s very humbling. The legendary nature of the race and the remoteness of us achieving the win... At the same time it’s rewarding and exciting."

Delegat, New Zealand’s most respected winemaker says with a cheeky grin: “We’d love to take the Tattersall’s Cup back NZ and put it next to the Bledisloe Cup!” *

*(Rugby union test series between AUS and NZL).

Di Pearson
29 December 2016 9:53 GMT

Related articles

Giacomo overall winner of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart 29 December 2016 9:53
Vendee Globe - Thomson closes on Le Cleac'h 29 December 2016 9:18
Vendee Globe - Thomson charge slows 28 December 2016 8:49
Sydney Hobart Race - New race record for Perpetual Loyal 28 December 2016 8:36
A very happy Alex Thomson at Cape Horn - Video 26 December 2016 23:21
Sydney Hobart Race - Wild Oats XI takes early lead 26 December 2016 9:07
Thomas Coville breaks Solo Round the World record 25 December 2016 22:59
Alex Thomson rounded Cape Horn at 1142 hrs UTC 25 December 2016 14:52
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race receive weather briefing 25 December 2016 9:28
Vendee Globe - Le Cleac'h rounds Cape Horn 24 December 2016 9:21
Rolex Sydney Hobart - Prediction of a record breaking 2016 23 December 2016 8:55
Vendée Globe - Alex Thomson from Onboard Hugo Boss 22 December 2016 6:07


Latest






















UK Hosted