Giacomo overall winner of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart



Jim Delegat with the Tattersall's Cup

The enormity of winning the Tattersall's Cup, following the shock of finishing second over the line and one of three boats inside Wild Oats XI’s 2012 record, was a little overwhelming.

Both his sons Nikolas (20) and James (18) sailing his first Hobart, added to the immensity of the occasion.

“To finish second on line – stuff of dreams – beating the bigger boats and creating such a lead on the others of our size. We just had to grab those early strong winds."

“Winning – it’s what dreams are made of. It’s a journey of learning experience. It’s very humbling. The legendary nature of the race and the remoteness of us achieving the win... At the same time it’s rewarding and exciting."

Delegat, New Zealand’s most respected winemaker says with a cheeky grin: “We’d love to take the Tattersall’s Cup back NZ and put it next to the Bledisloe Cup!” *

*(Rugby union test series between AUS and NZL).



Di Pearson

29 December 2016 9:53 GMT