Vendee Globe - Thomson closes on Le Cleac'h

After making a net gain of just five miles during Wednesday afternoon, Thomson has lowered the lead of Armel Le Cléac’h to 158 nm overnight.

Some weather routing models have the two leading skippers racing at the same latitude by the weekend.

Today Le Cléac’h will be focused on finding the best exit point, the 'out' door from the wide zone of light winds.

In third place Jérémie Beyou is passing the Falkland Islands, Jean Pierre Dick in fourth is losing ground to his pursuers Yann Eliès and Jean Le Cam.

Conrad Colman is emerging unscathed today from his close encounter with a fearsome depression.

And Enda O'Coineen is this morning 210 miles to Stewart island off the south of New Zealand where he plans a series of small repairs which should keep him in the race.

Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst-faceOcean) is also planning a pit stop. He is at the rear of the fleet with Pieter Heerema (No Way Back), who appears to have finally solved his autopilot problems.

As for Paul Meilhat (SMA), he has reached Tahiti and Stéphane Le Diraison (Compagnie du Lit-Boulogne Billancourt) is in the process of mooring up in Melbourne.

LEADING POSITIONS at 12:00 hrs UTC Thursday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 5,276 nm - sailing at 10 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 130 nm - sailing at 19 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 1308 nm

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 2002 nm

5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 2184 nm

6. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 2191 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 3356 nm

Fleet spread is now 8,097 nm back to Pieter Heerama in 19th.

Ten have now retired from the race.

29 December 2016 9:18 GMT