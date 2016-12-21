Vendee Globe - Thomson charge slows

Armel Le Cléac’h checking the stats - Click image for a larger image

Armel Le Cléac'h will today sail through a wide band of lighter winds in the South Atlantic, east of Uruguay during Wednesday, slowing him again.

Second placed Thomson will slow when he too reaches this wide ridge of high pressure.

In the meantime it is expected that Le Cléac'h will lose more miles from his lead which stood at 276 miles on this morning's 09:00hrs UTC report.

In third place, Jérémie Beyou has been slowed since he passed Cape Horn yesterday on Maître CoQ.

He should be able to pick up a moderate westerly breeze off the Lemaire Strait.

LEADING POSITIONS at 09:00 hrs UTC Wednesday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 5,627 nm - sailing at 19 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 276 nm - sailing at 21 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 1245 nm

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1922 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 2205 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 2209 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 3441 nm

Fleet spread is now 7,971 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 19th.

Ten have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb



Gerald New - Sailweb

28 December 2016 8:49 GMT