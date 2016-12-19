A very happy Alex Thomson at Cape Horn - Video

Alex flying passed the Horn Christmas Day at 30+kts in 48 days 23 hours and 40 minutes. Now time to point north and head home!

Holding a solid third place in the Vendée Globe, French skipper Jérémie Beyou should pass Cape Horn around midday Tuesday.

Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss has managed to pull back more miles on leader Le Cléac’h, reducing his deficit to 350 miles.

Le Cléac’h faces another slowdown tonight with a high pressure ridge.

The climb up the South Atlantic remains complex.





LEADING POSITIONS at 22:00 hrs UTC Monday (Boxing Day UK):

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 6,185 nm - sailing at 18 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 350 nm - sailing at 19 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 1062 nm

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1886 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 2224 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 2235 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 3454 nm

Fleet spread is now 7,633 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 19th.

Ten have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb



G New

26 December 2016 23:21 GMT