Offshore
 

A very happy Alex Thomson at Cape Horn - Video

A very happy Alex Thomson at Cape Horn and has now reduced the lead of Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII to 350 nm.

Alex flying passed the Horn Christmas Day at 30+kts in 48 days 23 hours and 40 minutes. Now time to point north and head home!

Holding a solid third place in the Vendée Globe, French skipper Jérémie Beyou should pass Cape Horn around midday Tuesday.

Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss has managed to pull back more miles on leader Le Cléac’h, reducing his deficit to 350 miles.

Le Cléac’h faces another slowdown tonight with a high pressure ridge.

The climb up the South Atlantic remains complex.


LEADING POSITIONS at 22:00 hrs UTC Monday (Boxing Day UK):

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 6,185 nm - sailing at 18 knots
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 350 nm - sailing at 19 knots
3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 1062 nm
4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1886 nm
5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 2224 nm
6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 2235 nm
7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 3454 nm

Fleet spread is now 7,633 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 19th.

Ten have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb

G New
26 December 2016 23:21 GMT

Related articles

A very happy Alex Thomson at Cape Horn - Video 26 December 2016 23:21
Sydney Hobart Race - Wild Oats XI has retired 26 December 2016 22:59
Sydney Hobart Race - Wild Oats XI takes early lead 26 December 2016 9:07
Thomas Coville breaks Solo Round the World record 25 December 2016 22:59
Alex Thomson rounded Cape Horn at 1142 hrs UTC 25 December 2016 14:52
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race receive weather briefing 25 December 2016 9:28
Vendee Globe - Le Cleac'h rounds Cape Horn 24 December 2016 9:21
Rolex Sydney Hobart - Prediction of a record breaking 2016 23 December 2016 8:55
Vendée Globe - Alex Thomson from Onboard Hugo Boss 22 December 2016 6:07
Vendee Globe - Duel for third place is over 21 December 2016 7:18
Vendee Globe - Keel Ram problem on SMA 21 December 2016 7:17
Vendee Globe - Christmas Day at Cape Horn for Hugo Boss 19 December 2016 17:35


Latest






















UK Hosted