Sydney Hobart Race - Wild Oats XI has retired

Wild Oats XI has retired from the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart race, with a broken hydraulic ram.

They have a broken hydraulic ram, which operates its canting keel. Perpetual Loyal have taken over the lead of the race and remain on record pace.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Leaders Monday 23:00 (UTC)

1st Perpetual LOYAL - DTG 283 nm Speed 16.8 Knots
2nd Giacomo - DTG 299 nm
3rd Maserati - DTG 310 nm
4th Beau Geste
5th Black Jack
6th Scallywag
7th CQS
8th Varuna VI
9th Alive
10th Ichi Ban (JV52)

26 December 2016 22:59 GMT

