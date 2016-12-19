Sydney Hobart Race - Wild Oats XI has retired

Click image for a larger image

They have a broken hydraulic ram, which operates its canting keel. Perpetual Loyal have taken over the lead of the race and remain on record pace.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Leaders Monday 23:00 (UTC)

1st Perpetual LOYAL - DTG 283 nm Speed 16.8 Knots

2nd Giacomo - DTG 299 nm

3rd Maserati - DTG 310 nm

4th Beau Geste

5th Black Jack

6th Scallywag

7th CQS

8th Varuna VI

9th Alive

10th Ichi Ban (JV52)



G New

26 December 2016 22:59 GMT