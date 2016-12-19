Sydney Hobart Race - Wild Oats out - Perpetual LOYAL finished





Perpetual Loyal broke the race record with: 1 day, 13 hrs, 31 mins, 20 secs. Beats Wild Oats XI 2012 record by 4hrs, 51 mins, 52 secs.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Leaders Tuesday 16:00 (UTC)

1st Perpetual LOYAL - Finished

2nd Giacomo - DTG 16 nm

3rd Scallywag - DTG 22 nm

4th Maserati - DTG 30.1 nm

4th Beau Geste - DTG 30.7 nm

6th Black Jack

7th CQS

8th Varuna VI

9th Ichi Ban (JV52)

10th Alive



Gerald New - Sailweb

26 December 2016 22:59 GMT