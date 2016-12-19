Offshore
 

Sydney Hobart Race - Wild Oats out - Perpetual LOYAL finished

Perpetual LOYAL Official finish time that Perpetual Loyal crossed the line in Hobart: 2:31.20am on Wednesday December 28, 2016 (AUS time) for new race record.


Perpetual Loyal broke the race record with: 1 day, 13 hrs, 31 mins, 20 secs. Beats Wild Oats XI 2012 record by 4hrs, 51 mins, 52 secs.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Leaders Tuesday 16:00 (UTC)

1st Perpetual LOYAL - Finished
2nd Giacomo - DTG 16 nm
3rd Scallywag - DTG 22 nm
4th Maserati - DTG 30.1 nm
4th Beau Geste - DTG 30.7 nm
6th Black Jack
7th CQS
8th Varuna VI
9th Ichi Ban (JV52)
10th Alive

Gerald New - Sailweb
26 December 2016 22:59 GMT

