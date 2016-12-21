Sydney Hobart Race - New race record for Perpetual Loyal

Perpetual LOYAL crossed the line in Hobart: 2:31.20am on Wednesday December 28, 2016 (AUS time) for new race record.
Perpetual Loyal broke the race record with: 1 day, 13 hrs, 31 mins, 20 secs. Beats Wild Oats XI 2012 record by 4 hrs, 51 mins, 52 secs.
During the line honours presentation held on Constitution Dock in Hobart, Bell and his crew were presented with the J.H. Illingworth Trophy and a Rolex Yacht-Master II timepiece.
Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Leaders Wednesday 08:30 (UTC)
1st Perpetual LOYAL - Finished
2nd Giacomo - Finished
3rd Scallywag - Finished
4th Black Jack - Finished
5th Beau Geste - Finished
6th Maserati - Finished
7th CQS - Finished
8th Alive - Finished
9th Chinese Whisper - Finished
10th Ichi Ban (JV52) - Finished
11th Varuna VI - Finished
12th Balance - Finished
13th Ubox - Finished
14th Victoria - DTG 18 nm
Gerald New - Sailweb
26 December 2016 22:59 GMT