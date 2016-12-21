Sydney Hobart Race - New race record for Perpetual Loyal

Perpetual Loyal broke the race record with: 1 day, 13 hrs, 31 mins, 20 secs. Beats Wild Oats XI 2012 record by 4 hrs, 51 mins, 52 secs.

During the line honours presentation held on Constitution Dock in Hobart, Bell and his crew were presented with the J.H. Illingworth Trophy and a Rolex Yacht-Master II timepiece.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Leaders Wednesday 08:30 (UTC)

1st Perpetual LOYAL - Finished

2nd Giacomo - Finished

3rd Scallywag - Finished

4th Black Jack - Finished

5th Beau Geste - Finished

6th Maserati - Finished

7th CQS - Finished

8th Alive - Finished

9th Chinese Whisper - Finished

10th Ichi Ban (JV52) - Finished

11th Varuna VI - Finished

12th Balance - Finished

13th Ubox - Finished

14th Victoria - DTG 18 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

26 December 2016 22:59 GMT