Offshore
 

Sydney Hobart Race - New race record for Perpetual Loyal

Perpetual LOYAL crossed the line in Hobart: 2:31.20am on Wednesday December 28, 2016 (AUS time) for new race record.

Perpetual Loyal broke the race record with: 1 day, 13 hrs, 31 mins, 20 secs. Beats Wild Oats XI 2012 record by 4 hrs, 51 mins, 52 secs.

During the line honours presentation held on Constitution Dock in Hobart, Bell and his crew were presented with the J.H. Illingworth Trophy and a Rolex Yacht-Master II timepiece.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Leaders Wednesday 08:30 (UTC)

1st Perpetual LOYAL - Finished
2nd Giacomo - Finished
3rd Scallywag - Finished
4th Black Jack - Finished
5th Beau Geste - Finished
6th Maserati - Finished
7th CQS - Finished
8th Alive - Finished
9th Chinese Whisper - Finished
10th Ichi Ban (JV52) - Finished
11th Varuna VI - Finished
12th Balance - Finished
13th Ubox - Finished
14th Victoria - DTG 18 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
26 December 2016 22:59 GMT

Related articles

Vendee Globe - Thomson charge slows 28 December 2016 8:49
Sydney Hobart Race - New race record for Perpetual Loyal 28 December 2016 8:36
A very happy Alex Thomson at Cape Horn - Video 26 December 2016 23:21
Sydney Hobart Race - Wild Oats XI takes early lead 26 December 2016 9:07
Thomas Coville breaks Solo Round the World record 25 December 2016 22:59
Alex Thomson rounded Cape Horn at 1142 hrs UTC 25 December 2016 14:52
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race receive weather briefing 25 December 2016 9:28
Vendee Globe - Le Cleac'h rounds Cape Horn 24 December 2016 9:21
Rolex Sydney Hobart - Prediction of a record breaking 2016 23 December 2016 8:55
Vendée Globe - Alex Thomson from Onboard Hugo Boss 22 December 2016 6:07
Vendee Globe - Duel for third place is over 21 December 2016 7:18
Vendee Globe - Keel Ram problem on SMA 21 December 2016 7:17


Latest






















UK Hosted