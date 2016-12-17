Thomas Coville breaks Solo Round the World record

Thomas Coville on Sodebo completes solo round the world in 49 days and 3 hours 7 minutes 38 seconds - arriving back on Christmas day. Felicitations!
Click image for a larger image
On Sunday, 6 November 2016, Thomas Coville embarked on his fifth world record attempt, sailing solo around the globe with no stop-overs or assistance.
He successfully completed his attempt on Christmas Day, 25 December at 5:57pm.
His new record time is a fantastic 8 days 10 hours 26 minutes and 28 seconds better than that of Francis Joyon in 2008.
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
25 December 2016 22:59 GMT