Thomas Coville breaks Solo Round the World record

On Sunday, 6 November 2016, Thomas Coville embarked on his fifth world record attempt, sailing solo around the globe with no stop-overs or assistance.

He successfully completed his attempt on Christmas Day, 25 December at 5:57pm.

His new record time is a fantastic 8 days 10 hours 26 minutes and 28 seconds better than that of Francis Joyon in 2008.

Gerald New - Sailweb

25 December 2016 22:59 GMT