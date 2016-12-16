Vendee Globe - Thomson on track for Christmas at Cape Horn

LEADING POSITIONS at 22:00 hrs UTC Saturday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 6,740 nm - sailing at 8 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 576 nm - sailing at 19 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 1312 nm

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 2033 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 2258 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 2351 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau VAllee - DTL 3518 nm

Fleet spread is now 7,593 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 19th.

Ten have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb



G New

24 December 2016 23:03 GMT