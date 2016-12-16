Offshore
 

Vendee Globe - Thomson on track for Christmas at Cape Horn

Back up to speed and back up onto staaarrrboard tack! Looks like Alex will be spending Christmas at The Horn.

LEADING POSITIONS at 22:00 hrs UTC Saturday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 6,740 nm - sailing at 8 knots
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 576 nm - sailing at 19 knots
3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 1312 nm
4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 2033 nm
5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 2258 nm
6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 2351 nm
7. Louis Burton on Bureau VAllee - DTL 3518 nm

Fleet spread is now 7,593 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 19th.

Ten have now retired from the race.

