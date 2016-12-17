Alex Thomson rounded Cape Horn at 1142 hrs UTC

The British skipper on Hugo Boss took 48 days 23 hours and 40 minutes to sail from Les Sables d’Olonne, where the race started on 6 November.

Rival, race leader Armel Le Cléac'h has been relatively slowed over the last 24 hours still, and Thomson has almost halved his deficit behind the French skipper.

Jérémie Beyou is solid in third place and is expected to reach Cape Horn on Tuesday morning on Maître CoQ.

He has had a quick 24 hours making over 460 miles.

So too in fourth Jean-Pierre Dick has accelerated and is moving clear of the duo behind him - Yann Eliès and Jean Le Cam.

LEADING POSITIONS at 15:00 hrs UTC Christmas Day:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 6,543 nm - sailing at 13 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 441 nm - sailing at 21 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 1215 nm

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 2039 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 2230 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 2315 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau VAllee - DTL 3507 nm

Fleet spread is now 7,596 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 19th.

Ten have now retired from the race.

24 December 2016 23:03 GMT