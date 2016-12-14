Rolex Sydney Hobart - Prediction of a record breaking 2016

However, like last year, a southerly front on the evening of day one will most likely determine who wins and who loses the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s 628 nautical mile race.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Manager, Jane Golding, expects the fleet to start in a fresh to strong north-easterly, giving everyone a joyous sleigh-ride down the coast under spinnaker through the afternoon of Monday, December 26.

Late Monday evening though, a southerly front will begin to move through the fleet, reaching the front runners sometime between 6 pm and 11 pm, and working its way up the NSW coast.

The front will bring winds of 20 to 30 knots on a 2 metre northerly swell.

Those southerlies are expected to last until late on Tuesday 27th, then swing to the east and north-east for all of Wednesday.

A second southerly is expected on the 29th or possibly the 30th. This forecast is incredibly similar to the way things panned out in last year’s race.

Wild Oats XI will be hard to beat in the northerlies, but the more powerful super maxis, like Perpetual LOYAL will want to spend as much time beating into a southerly as they can.

The timing of this first front could probably determine the overall winner of the race too. It looks a good forecast for the super maxis.

They will race away from the rest of the fleet in the early part of the race, but they will also reach the front sooner than anyone else.

The later the southerly change and the quicker they can get out of the southerly, the better for them, as far as both the record and winning the race goes.

The 72nd edition of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starts at 13:00 hrs on Boxing Day (UK), Monday 26 December 2016.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Anyone for Line Honours?

Jim Gale, RSHYR media

23 December 2016 8:55 GMT