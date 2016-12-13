Offshore
 

Vendée Globe - Alex Thomson from Onboard Hugo Boss

The approach to Cape Horn looks to be relatively benign for the two leaders of the Vendée Globe now 560 miles apart.

Rather than the blast of a fast moving low pressure carrying lots of wind, as might be expected, Thomson is upwind in 10 kts of breeze towards the centre of a low.

While Le Cléac’h is slightly quicker.

Routing models have Banque Populaire VIII at the famous island Friday afternoon and Hugo Boss on Sunday afternoon, Christmas Day.

Both should get the chance to pass relatively close to the Horn in daylight.

LEADING POSITIONS at 09:00 hrs UTC Thursday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 7,474 nm - sailing at 15 knots
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 570 nm - sailing at 15 knots
3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 1415 nm
4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1899 nm
5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 2165 nm
6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 2175 nm
7. Paul Meilhat on SMA - DTL 2268 nm

Fleet spread is now 7,544 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 21st.

Eight have now retired from the race.

21 December 2016 17:58 GMT

