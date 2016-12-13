Vendee Globe - Christmas Day at Cape Horn for Hugo Boss

Le Cléac'h is expected to bring his Banque Populaire VIII round Cape Horn in the early hours of 23rd of December.

Probably becoming the first Vendée Globe skipper ever to round in December, and Thomson around 48 hours later.

Correspondingly Thomson on Hugo Boss looks likely to be the first Vendée Globe skipper to round on Christmas Day.

LEADING POSITIONS at 22:00 hrs UTC Tuesday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 7,996 nm - sailing at 19 knots

2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 497 nm - sailing at 21 knots

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 1423 nm

4. Paul Meilhat on SMA - DTL 1542 nm

6. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1869 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 2110 nm

7. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 2142 nm

Fleet spread is now 7306 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 20th.

Eight have now retired from the race.

