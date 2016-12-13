Offshore
 

Vendee Globe boat dismasted at 7:42 Saturday

Stéphane Le Diraison has informed the Vendée Globe Race Directors that his Imoca Compagnie du Lit / Ville de Boulogne-Billancourt had dismasted.

Stéphane Le Diraison was sailing in a 30-35 knot NW'ly wind, when the incident happened at 17:42 UTC on Saturday 17 December.

He is currently located 770 miles from the coast of Australia.

The skipper was not injured and sounded in good health on the phone, when he called.

He is reported to be heading for Melbourne.

Compagnie du Lit / Ville de Boulogne-Billancourt was in tenth place when dismasted.

Some place changing for the leading group Sunday. Paul Meilhat on SMA moves into third place ahead of Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq.

And Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac overtakes Yann Elies on Quigunnier to take fifth place.

LEADING POSITIONS at 15:00 hrs UTC Sunday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII - DTG 8952 nm - sailing at 15 knots
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTL 442 nm - sailing at 10 knots
3. Paul Meilhat on SMA - DTL 1264 nm
4. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 1283 nm
5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1955 nm
6. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1961 nm
7. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1993 nm
8. Thomas Ruyant on Le Souffle du Nord - DTL 2888 nm

Fleet spread is now 6,670 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 21st.

Eight have now retired from the race.

G New
17 December 2016 22:48 GMT

