Offshore
 

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Anyone for Line Honours?

The 72nd edition of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starts at 13:00hrs on Boxing Day (UK), Monday 26 December 2016.

The 2016 race is shaping up as another epic at the front. There are four super maxis, each capable of smashing the race record: Wild Oats XI, Perpetual Loyal, Scallywag and CQS.

Then there are four dark horses: Beau Geste, Black Jack, Giacomo and Maserati.

The boat to beat is Wild Oats XI, if only because she has won line honours a record eight times and won the triple crown twice.

Breaking the race record, winning both line honours and overall. She is, simply, the most garlanded yacht in the race’s 71 year history.

Click image for a larger image

Gone is the lateral hydrofoil installed a couple of years ago to stop the bow from digging in downwind. The new, longer bow, with the mast stepped further back, has rendered the foil redundant, saving weight and improving her rating.

If the winds are light to moderate from the north for long periods, the sleek, narrow Wild Oats XI will be hard to beat.

The conditions most favourable to Wild Oats XI are also likely to suit the wily Ludde Ingvall and his radical CQS too.

She is the 90 foot Nicorette Ingvall won line honours with in 2004, but she is unrecognisable now.

Lengthened, with a reverse curved bow, wings and a full canting keel, CQS is the most radical boat in the fleet.

She is an unknown quantity, but her line honours in the Kiwi Round White Island Race suggests she is quick, in a race quite different to the Hobart though.

CQS - Click image for a larger image

Stronger winds will suit the big, beamier, more powerful Perpetual Loyal and Scallywag.

Scallywag raced last year as Syd Fischer’s Ragamuffin 100, and while she had her share of problems, she showed plenty of speed. Now with an extended the boom, a larger mainsail and shaved off weight, she is faster.

Perpetual LOYAL has extra wetted surface on such a big, beamy hull which kills you in light airs. But upwind in a fresh breeze, she will run over the narrower boats.

A super maxi should arrive in Hobart first, but note the word should.

The V70s are fast, tough ocean racers, designed to be pushed relentlessly around the globe by uncompromising, professional crews.

They are built tough, and frankly, they want a fast, brutal Hobart. Enough wind and no slowing down to hold together.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Jim Gale, RSHYR media
17 December 2016 12:36 GMT

Related articles

Vendée Globe - Alex Thomson from Onboard Hugo Boss 22 December 2016 6:07
Vendee Globe - Duel for third place is over 21 December 2016 7:18
Vendee Globe - Keel Ram problem on SMA 21 December 2016 7:17
Vendee Globe - Christmas Day at Cape Horn for Hugo Boss 19 December 2016 17:35
Vendee Globe boat in danger of splitting in half 19 December 2016 17:15
Vendee Globe - 8th placed Le Souffle du Nord hits UFO 18 December 2016 23:11
Vendee Globe boat dismasted at 7:42 Saturday 17 December 2016 22:48
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Anyone for Line Honours? 17 December 2016 12:36
Vendee Globe - Grey. Light grey. Dark grey. Every shade imaginable 16 December 2016 16:38
Vendee Globe - The big slow 15 December 2016 8:07
Aragon wins the 2016 RORC Transatlantic Race 14 December 2016 17:00
Vendee Globe - Thomson hangs on as places change 13 December 2016 19:25


Latest






















UK Hosted