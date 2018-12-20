World Sailing moves to confirm Keelboat vote

Sailing Illustrated has reported that World Sailing emailed the agenda and related papers to the Officers and Council Members (who represent regional groups of countries) in preparation for the meeting to confirm the minutes, as already signed by President Kim Andersen.

Since the initial distribution of the minutes of the 2018 Annual Conference in Sarasota, Florida, four members have complained of inaccurate vote recording.

World Sailing reviewed the comments by members who complained of inaccurate vote taking and found no reason to change the results, blaming the members for making input errors when using the electronic voting devices.

This was despite the problems with the electronic devices that were experienced during the voting process.

The errors in voting meant that a controversial late submission by the World Sailing Board was allowed to go forward for consideration, and that submission substituted a Mixed Two Person Keelboat event for the Mixed One Person Dinghy event in the 2024 Olympics.

When rejecting the complaints by the members over the voting, World Sailing said that they were getting their decision confirmed by the Constitution Committee, however the Board’s view pending this confirmation was the minutes should remain as written and the votes recorded as generated by the voting system.

No further comment has been issued by World Sailing.

