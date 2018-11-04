World Sailing agrees new Olympic Events for 2024

After rejecting various late amendments, which mostly proposed the removal of the Offshore Keelboat and/or Kite and a return to the existing classes, the delegates voted to accept the slate of events as agreed by the WS Council on Friday.

Members at the AGM voted with 43 voting in favour of retaining the Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore event, 17 were against and four abstained.

Olympic Events for Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

Men's Windsurfer - Equipment Review

Women's Windsurfer - Equipment Review

New Event, Mixed Kiteboard - Equipment TBD

New Event, Mixed 2 Person Keelboat Offshore - Equipment TBD

New Event, Mixed Two Person Dinghy - Equipment TBD

Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser*

Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial*

Women's Skiff - 49erFX

Men's Skiff - 49er

Mixed Two Person Multihull - Nacra 17

*The Laser/Radial are also subject to a separate equipment re-evaluation process involving the D-Zero, Melges 14, RS Aero, Laser Standard and Laser Radial.

Equipment trials will be required for the Mixed Kiteboarding and Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore.

With regards to the Mixed Two Person Dinghy, selection of the equipment should be based on evaluation against the specified criteria without equipment trials being required.

