eSailors set for World Championship in Sarasota

This is final of the inaugural eSailing World Championship season, which will come to a conclusion on Tuesday 30 October with the live arena final in Sarasota, Florida, USA.

This new "sailing" area of World Sailing's remit was added back in November 2017, when Huw Chambers made the "too good to miss" presentation to a confused looking audience at the Annual Conference.

The 'season' was then opened in May 2018, in partnership with Virtual Regatta.

More than 16,200 registered eSailors from 74 countries have competed, sailing more than 80,000 races across 60 one to three day challenges - all with the aim of reaching the two-week Playoff Round.

The eight reaching the first eSailing World Championship Final are:

LaMerNoire (FRA)

AlessandroMerlino (ITA)

Cruzolator (ESP)

L1 (FRA)

epicure (FRA)

HAVUC (TUR)

Velista71 (ITA)

KZ-7 (NZL)

These eight will sail three races at different virtual venues and with various virtual boats (Nacra17, 49er, J/70) and will utilise a low-point scoring system, discarding their worst race.

The eSailing World Championship Final will be held in Sarasota, Florida, USA at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Tuesday 30 October from 13:00 - 14:00 local time (GMT-4).

