Artemis announce zero-emissions, green-powered commercial vessel

A zero-emissions, green-powered commercial vessel, capable of carrying 50 passengers & travelling at a top speed of 50 knots (30 knots cruising speed) - here's how it works!
Artemis Technologies launched a new facility in Belfast and announced its aim to lead in the decarbonisation of maritime.
Their aim is to build on America’s Cup heritage and expertise in hydrofoils, wing sails and control systems to develop and manufacture green-powered commercial vessels.
