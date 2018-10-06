Olympic Class Sailing Returns to UK

Not the full pack of ten Olympic classes, but it will be the first time that Olympic classes have held an International Regatta in the UK since the last Sail For Gold event back in 2016.

It's so long ago that WPNSA will hold a warm-up event over the weekend of the 4 to 6 May to remind everyone how it all works!

So, affianados of Olympic class racing will get the chance to see Britain's 2020 Olympic hopefuls competing against some of the World's best, in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

The three Europeans will take place between World Cup Series events in Genoa (late April) and Marseille (early June), in what is beginning to look like a very crowded calendar.

