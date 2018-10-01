Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image - Top 20

No less than 109 professional photographers spanning 25 countries submitted a picture for the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2018.

This had now been reduced to the top 20 pictures selected by the international jury.

The Internet vote by the public is open until October 10, and not restricted to the top 20 images selected by the Jury.

This image above was submitted by the British photographer James Tomlinson, the only Brit to make the final top twenty.

Top 20 photographers (in alphabetical order):

- Pierre Bouras (FRA)

- Jöran Bubke (GER)

- Ivan Bugarev (RUS)

- Matias Cappizzano (ARG)

- Michael Chittenden (NZL)

- Andrea Francolini (AUS)

- Christophe Huchet (FRA)

- Martin Keruzoré (FRA)

- Gilles Morelle (FRA)

- Beau Outteridge (AUS)

- Ricardo Pinto (POR)

- Yann Riou (FRA)

- Benjamìn Sans (CHL)

- Marina Semenova (RUS)

- Szymon Sikora (POL)

- Eloi Stichelbaut (FRA)

- James Tomlinson (GBR)

- Brigi Török (HUN)

- Loris von Siebenthal (SUI)

- Yvan Zedda (FRA)

The winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award will be announced and celebrated during the Yacht Racing Forum in Lorient (FRA) on 23 October.

Discover the 80 world's best sailing pictures of the year!

