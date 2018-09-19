Discover the 80 world's best sailing pictures of the year!

The public is now invited to vote: Click here to see the images and make your choice!

No less than 109 pictures have been submitted this year, by photographers spanning 25 countries!

The competition will be tight once again, with extraordinary images from the Volvo Ocean Race, Olympic sailing events, Clipper Race, Extreme Sailing Series and much more.

Three prizes will be awarded on October 23, at the Yacht Racing Forum in Lorient, France:

1. - The main prize is the ‘Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image’, selected by the international jury.

2. - The ‘Yacht Racing Forum Award’, decided by the 350 delegates of the Yacht Racing Forum.

3. - The ‘Public Award’ is based on the number of votes on Internet.

The 80 best images are now published on the contest website.

Public votes are open until October 10.

Click here to see the images and make your choice!

