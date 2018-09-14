World on Water

First video of Emirates Team New Zealand’s test rig for the canting foil for the AC 72 boats . . . Don't miss this
The system is explained and now we start to get an idea of just what is involved in the package which all the teams will get for foiling their yachts.
Also in this week's WoW TV:
Subic Bay in the Philippines is busy with the Scallywag crew putting the finishing touches to re-assesembling their 100 Footer ready for the Big Boat and Hobart races
2018 Rolex Swan World Cup wrap
The TT:R Open World Championships
Optimist World Championships Limassol, Cyprus Day 8 Finals
Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and 72 Maxi World Championships in Costa Smeralda at the Yacht Club
Costa Smeralda and the yachts are breathtakingly beautiful
Kite Foil Gold Cup Magnetic Island Race Week Australia Day 1 and the weather is fantastic
