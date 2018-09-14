World on Water

The system is explained and now we start to get an idea of just what is involved in the package which all the teams will get for foiling their yachts.

Also in this week's WoW TV:

Subic Bay in the Philippines is busy with the Scallywag crew putting the finishing touches to re-assesembling their 100 Footer ready for the Big Boat and Hobart races

2018 Rolex Swan World Cup wrap

The TT:R Open World Championships

Optimist World Championships Limassol, Cyprus Day 8 Finals

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and 72 Maxi World Championships in Costa Smeralda at the Yacht Club

Costa Smeralda and the yachts are breathtakingly beautiful

Kite Foil Gold Cup Magnetic Island Race Week Australia Day 1 and the weather is fantastic



Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here