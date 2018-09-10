The Mirror Book - Mirror sailing start to finish

Written by Peter Aitken, formerly the UK National Mirror Coach, who has coached teams to win world championships in the Mirror, Cadet and 420 classes, and Tim Davison, a successful racer and author of countless books on sailing.

This book tells you everything you need to know about sailing the boat - whether it be the original gaff-rigged dinghy or the newer Bermuda rig.

The book is packed with practical advice and illustrated with step-by-step photographs.

It covers: setting up the Mirror and early sailing experiences; developing skills on all points of sailing and with the spinnaker; racing and masterclasses to become a championship winner.



Over 180 photographs show you exactly how it’s done, and 72 diagrams illustrate key boat parts, the different points of sailing and complex on-the-water scenarios with clarity

The UK Mirror Class Association have contributed to this update and it is endorsed by Dave Wade, double Mirror National Champion, who says:

“Armed with this book, your understanding of Mirror sailing techniques will grow, and your results will improve. I thoroughly recommend it.”

The book is being launched at the Southampton Boat Show on Friday 14 September on the ChartCo stand (J052) at 2.30pm.

Published by Fernhurst Books as part of their Start to Finish series, as a paperback and eBook, The Mirror Book will be available to buy from all good bookshops, websites and direct from www.fernhurstbooks.com

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here